Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another three-point effort in win over Canes
MacKinnon scored a goal and added two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
The 23-year-old remains virtually unstoppable. MacKinnon has at least one point in eight straight games to begin the season, and with six points in his last two contests, he's boosted his totals to eight goals and 14 points, putting him second in the NHL to Auston Matthews in both categories.
