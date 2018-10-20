Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Anothr three-point effort in win over Canes

MacKinnon scored a goal and two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

The 23-year-old remains virtually unstoppable. MacKinnon has at least one point in eight straight games to begin the season, and with six points in his last two contests, he's boosted his totals to eight goals and 14 points, putting him second in the NHL to Auston Matthews in both categories.

