Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Asserts dominance in multiple situations

MacKinnon tacked on a power-play assist and another in a 5-on-5 situation, en route to a 5-4 shootout win over the Flyers on Saturday.

It's a shame that shootout goals rarely count in fantasy hockey, since MacKinnon immediately countered Jordan Weal's lamp lighter in that final stanza. Still, no one should be complaining about the fleet-footed center's performance lately. MacKinnon now has at least two points in three consecutive games with two goals and five helpers to his name over that span.

