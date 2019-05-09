Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Back in action
MacKinnon returned to the bench after he left the game due to a shoulder injury, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.
MacKinnon fell awkwardly into the boards early in the first period, but was able to rejoin his team after a quick check-up in the locker room. Expect the superstar to resume his duties on the top line and on the power play.
