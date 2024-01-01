MacKinnon posted two assists, three shots on goal and two hits in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the first period and added the secondary helper on Valeri Nichushkin's game-winner in the third. It didn't take MacKinnon long to rebound from the end of his 19-game, 36-point streak that ended Friday in St. Louis. The superstar center's surge has helped him into second in the league with 58 points (19 goals, 39 helpers) through 37 outings this season. He's added 162 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 27 hits and a plus-9 rating.