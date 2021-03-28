MacKinnon had an assist, one shot on goal, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

MacKinnon, whose seven-game point streak was snapped in Thursday's win over Vegas, got back on the scoresheet with a first-period assist. He was the middle man in a sublime give-and-go goal with defenseman Devon Toews late in the first period. MacKinnon's 26 helpers leads the Avalanche and 36 points is second only to linemate Mikko Rantanen.