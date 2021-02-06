MacKinnon (lower body) could return in time for the Avalanche's next game Feb. 14, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

At a minimum, Colorado's next four games will be postponed, giving MacKinnon significant healing time. He was deemed week-to-week by head coach Jared Bednar, with some reports speculating that would be closer to one week. It could work out that MacKinnon could miss only one game due to the injury.