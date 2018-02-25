Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Breakout continues

MacKinnon scored the Avalanche's only goal in a 5-1 loss to Calgary on Saturday.

Mack continues to set a new career mark in points with each one he posts. The 22-year-old's breakout continues. MacKinnon now has 26 goals and 66 points in just 53 contests.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories