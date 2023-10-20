MacKinnon scored a goal on six shots in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon has two goals through four contests, but it's taken him 27 shots to do it. His marker Thursday was an insurance goal in the third period. The 28-year-old has four points, five blocked shots, four hits, four PIM and a plus-5 rating this season. While he's been a bit unlucky so far, his high shot volume should keep him among the best scorers in the NHL once things average out.