MacKinnon scored four times on nine shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Senators.

MacKinnon was all over the place in this contest. His second tally of the game was the 300th of his career. He also recorded the first four-goal game in the history of the Avalanche since the franchise was relocated from Quebec. He's been absolutely dominant over the last month with a 17-game point streak consisting of 12 goals and 21 assists. For the season, MacKinnon is up to 18 tallies, 53 points, 149 shots, 29 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 33 appearances. He had 111 points last season, but he could top that mark if he stays healthy the rest of the way.