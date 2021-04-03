MacKinnon scored a pair of goals on seven shots in Friday's 3-2 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon's first goal came on the power play and his second stood as the game-winner. The 25-year-old superstar has racked up 12 tallies, 42 points, 134 shots on goal and a plus-19 rating in 32 contests this season. He's picked up multiple points in each of the last three games, which isn't all that unusual for the centerpiece of the Avalanche's potent offense.