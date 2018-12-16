Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cannot be tamed
MacKinnon generated a goal and three power-play assists in Saturday's 6-4 home win over the Stars.
MacKinnon's officially joined the 20-30 club with yet another superb offensive display -- technically, he has 21 goals and 31 assists through 33 games. The elite pivot has only missed the scoresheet in seven games and he's produced box-score multipliers in 17 appearances. Even though he's obviously become a chalky play in DFS settings, it simply feels wrong to fade him in tournament play on the smaller slates with anything less than a two-point game qualifying as a disappointment by MacKinnon's monumental standards.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dream season continues•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Multiple points for sixth straight•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores twice in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Fourth straight multi-point game•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores two power-play points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues excellent run•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...