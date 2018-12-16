Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Cannot be tamed

MacKinnon generated a goal and three power-play assists in Saturday's 6-4 home win over the Stars.

MacKinnon's officially joined the 20-30 club with yet another superb offensive display -- technically, he has 21 goals and 31 assists through 33 games. The elite pivot has only missed the scoresheet in seven games and he's produced box-score multipliers in 17 appearances. Even though he's obviously become a chalky play in DFS settings, it simply feels wrong to fade him in tournament play on the smaller slates with anything less than a two-point game qualifying as a disappointment by MacKinnon's monumental standards.