Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Can't solve Bishop
MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet for the second consecutive game despite flinging nine pucks on net in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.
MacKinnon has somehow been blanked three times in his past five games despite producing a whopping 34 shots over that stretch. Colorado managed to win this one despite MacKinnon's inability to solve Dallas' Ben Bishop, and the team's proximity to a wild-card spot should ensure MacKinnon sees all the minutes he can handle down the stretch.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Powerful performance carries Avs•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies overtime game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads Avs with three-point game•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Provides apple in win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...