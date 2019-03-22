Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Can't solve Bishop

MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet for the second consecutive game despite flinging nine pucks on net in Thursday's 3-1 win over Dallas.

MacKinnon has somehow been blanked three times in his past five games despite producing a whopping 34 shots over that stretch. Colorado managed to win this one despite MacKinnon's inability to solve Dallas' Ben Bishop, and the team's proximity to a wild-card spot should ensure MacKinnon sees all the minutes he can handle down the stretch.