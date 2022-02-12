MacKinnon (nose, concussion) is expected to officially return Sunday, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports Saturday.

MacKinnon was given the green light to return for Sunday's contest against Dallas by coach Jared Bednar, Baugh adds. He has missed the last four games while dealing with a concussion and nose injury. The 26-year-old has averaged 21:10 of ice time -- 3:54 during the man advantage -- and racked up 34 points over his last 25 appearances.