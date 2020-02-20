Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Collects pair of assists

MacKinnon registered two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

The superstar has four multi-point efforts in his last five games. MacKinnon is up to 84 points (33 goals, 51 assists), 272 shots and a plus-7 rating in 59 contests this year. Even when the points stop coming two at a time, the 24-year-old will remain a top-10 option in fantasy.