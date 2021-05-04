MacKinnon posted two assists and a game-high nine shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon set up goals by his linemates in the contest, with Mikko Rantanen scoring in the first period and Gabriel Landeskog in the third. The 25-year-old MacKinnon has been on quite the tear lately with 30 points in his last 18 outings. The superstar center is up to 65 points (20 goals, 45 helpers), 202 shots on net and a plus-24 rating in 46 contests overall.