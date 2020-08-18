MacKinnon picked up two assists Monday, one on the power play, during the Avalanche's 7-1 win over the Coyotes in Game 4 of their first-round series.

The first helper was the prettiest. With time winding down in the first period, MacKinnon gathered the puck at his own blue line, picked up speed through the neutral zone and then blew past the Arizona defense to get a shot on Darcy Kuemper, with Nazem Kadri there to clean up the rebound. MacKinnon has a point in seven straight games to begin this postseason, piling up two goals and nine points in total, and he'll look to stay hot Wednesday in Game 5 as the Avs try to eliminate the Coyotes.