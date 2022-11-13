MacKinnon scored a goal and drew an assist during Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Hurricanes.

MacKinnon extended his streak of multi-point games to five, collecting 13 points during the span. The 27-year-old center earned a secondary helper on Cale Makar's game-opening, power-play goal and scored off a two-on-one, third-period breakaway with Mikko Rantanen, highlighted by a dot-to-dot pass. MacKinnon, who registered three shots and a plus-2 rating Saturday, has compiled 16 points in 16 career games against the Hurricanes.