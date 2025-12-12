MacKinnon scored a goal on seven shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

MacKinnon's goal was the 392nd of his career. They've all come with Colorado, and he now has the most goals since the franchise relocated from Quebec, passing Joe Sakic's Avalanche total. MacKinnon is on quite the role with multiple points in seven of his last nine outings, earning eight goals and eight assists in that span. For the season, the 30-year-old superstar leads the league with 25 goals, 53 points, 147 shots on net and a plus-37 rating over 31 appearances.