MacKinnon (upper body) fired 10 shots on goal but didn't record a point in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Coyotes.

MacKinnon missed three games due to an injury he suffered on a hit from San Jose's Joachim Blichfeld last Wednesday. The 25-year-old MacKinnon skated 24:44 versus the Coyotes, so it's safe to say he's back to full health. The superstar center has 22 points, 88 shots on net and a plus-7 rating through 20 appearances.