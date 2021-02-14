MacKinnon (lower body) said he will play in Sunday's game against Vegas, Scott MacDonald of Colorado Hockey Now reports. "I'll definitely be playing," the star forward said. "I feel good; I feel ready to go."
MacKinnon confirmed his availability during a media availability session Saturday. He took the ice Thursday, when the Avalanche held their first practice since having their season paused, and trended toward being available since then.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Should play Sunday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Practices Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Returning to practice•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Benefits from shutdown•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Considered week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Will miss games•