Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Connects for two goals

MacKinnon scored back-to-back goals spanning the first and second period and knocked Pekka Rinne out of what ultimately finished as a 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 3 on Monday.

When MacKinnon gets going, he's a difficult player to stop. Nobody has really stopped him at all this season, as he just missed breaking the century mark for points. Unlike a lot of players, he seems to be ready for the moment in the playoffs, making him a great option moving forward.