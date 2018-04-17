Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Connects for two goals
MacKinnon scored back-to-back goals spanning the first and second period and knocked Pekka Rinne out of what ultimately finished as a 5-3 win over the Predators in Game 3 on Monday.
When MacKinnon gets going, he's a difficult player to stop. Nobody has really stopped him at all this season, as he just missed breaking the century mark for points. Unlike a lot of players, he seems to be ready for the moment in the playoffs, making him a great option moving forward.
