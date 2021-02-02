MacKinnon is considered week-to-week with his lower-body injury, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
The Avalanche haven't released a specific timetable for MacKinnon's return, but he'll miss a handful of games at a minimum. With MacKinnon sidelined, J.T. Compher is expected to get the first crack at centering Colorado's first line.
