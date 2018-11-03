Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues awesome start
MacKinnon scored two goals, added an assist and posted eight shots on goal in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks on Friday.
It looked like MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal on the power play with about 1:30 left in regulation, but the Canucks tied it with 36 seconds to go. MacKinnon also picked up a goal and an assist at even strength during the second period. He's off to a terrific start with 11 goals and 21 points in 14 games this season. At this rate, he'll have a chance to surpass his career highs of 39 goals and 97 points from last season.
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more apples•
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another three-point effort in win over Canes•
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches trio of assists•
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in four straight•
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Points in three straight•
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Has goal, eight shots in opener•
