Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues awesome start

MacKinnon scored two goals, added an assist and posted eight shots on goal in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Canucks on Friday.

It looked like MacKinnon scored the game-winning goal on the power play with about 1:30 left in regulation, but the Canucks tied it with 36 seconds to go. MacKinnon also picked up a goal and an assist at even strength during the second period. He's off to a terrific start with 11 goals and 21 points in 14 games this season. At this rate, he'll have a chance to surpass his career highs of 39 goals and 97 points from last season.