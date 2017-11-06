Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues dominating run

MacKinnon stayed red-hot Sunday, posting a goal and collecting a helper during a 6-4 loss to the Islanders.

During his four-game point streak, MacKinnon has three goals and six assists with a plus-3 rating and 21 shots on goal. These terrific outings have brought his season total to 14 points in as many games played. The 22-year-old can keep the momentum rolling Friday against the Senators.