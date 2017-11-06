Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues dominating run
MacKinnon stayed red-hot Sunday, posting a goal and collecting a helper during a 6-4 loss to the Islanders.
During his four-game point streak, MacKinnon has three goals and six assists with a plus-3 rating and 21 shots on goal. These terrific outings have brought his season total to 14 points in as many games played. The 22-year-old can keep the momentum rolling Friday against the Senators.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Asserts dominance in multiple situations•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues unselfish play•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Posts first multi-goal night of season•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Nets power-play tally Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Healthy Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...