Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues excellent run of form

MacKinnon scored a goal and had two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.

MacKinnon led the game with three points, notching his ninth multi-point effort of the season. MacKinnon has been nothing short than on fire this year, as he now has 29 points in 20 games, the second highest point total in the NHL. If he remains healthy MacKinnon is an elite option for any fantasy team.