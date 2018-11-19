Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues excellent run of form
MacKinnon scored a goal and had two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.
MacKinnon led the game with three points, notching his ninth multi-point effort of the season. MacKinnon has been nothing short than on fire this year, as he now has 29 points in 20 games, the second highest point total in the NHL. If he remains healthy MacKinnon is an elite option for any fantasy team.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds to point total•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more helpers in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues awesome start•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches two more apples•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another three-point effort in win over Canes•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Notches trio of assists•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...