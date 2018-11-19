Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues excellent run

MacKinnon potted a goal and collected two assists during Sunday's 4-3 overtime win against Anaheim.

MacKinnon led all skaters with three points, notching his ninth multi-point effort of the season. The fleet-footed center has been nothing short of spectacular this year, as he now has 29 points in 20 games - the second-highest point total in the NHL. MacKinnon is an elite option for any fantasy team.