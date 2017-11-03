Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues unselfish play
MacKinnon picked up a 5-on-5 assist as well as another on the man advantage Thursday, pacing the Avalanche to a 5-3 home win over the Hurricanes.
The top-line, power-play pivot has snagged three goals and seven helpers through 12 games, which is typical production for the speedy MacKinnon. His penchant for recording multi-point performances makes him an especially intriguing option in daily fantasy formats.
