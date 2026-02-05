MacKinnon posted two assists, four shots on goal and a plus-4 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Sharks.

MacKinnon's first assist was the 700th in his career. The 30-year-old has also crossed the 400-goal and 1,100-point marks this season, though he's likely done with reaching any round numbers for the regular season. He's earned five points over his last five outings, and he's up to 40 goals, 53 assists, 244 shots on net, 45 hits, 29 blocked shots, and a plus-48 rating over 55 appearances.