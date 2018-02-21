Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Crushes Canucks with four points on power play

MacKinnon scored the overtime winner and had three assists -- all on the power play -- Tuesday against Vancouver.

MacKinnon was held off the scoresheet in his return from a shoulder injury Sunday against the Oilers, but he exploded with the man advantage against the Canucks. The 22-year-old hasn't missed a beat and is now sitting on 25 goals and 65 points in 51 games. The first-line center has scored a whopping eight game-winning goals and is a prime reason the Avalanche are in playoff contention. Now that he's back to full health, MacKinnon is an automatic roll every game.