MacKinnon notched an assist in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken in Game 4.

MacKinnon set up the first of Mikko Rantanen's two goals in the contest. The 27-year-old MacKinnon has two goals and two assists through four playoff outings. He was held without a shot Monday, but he has 20 shots, seven hits and a plus-4 rating in the postseason, and it's unlikely the Kraken will be able to keep him that quiet back in Denver on Wednesday.