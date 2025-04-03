MacKinnon notched an assist, six shots on goal and two PIM in Wednesday's 3-2 shootout win over the Blackhawks.

Mackinnon has two goals and four assists during his six-game point streak. He helped out on Cale Makar's third-period goal, and MacKinnon also had one of two shootout tallies for the Avalanche to complete the comeback win. The 29-year-old center is up to 111 points (30 goals, 81 assists), 305 shots on net, 58 blocked shots, 41 PIM and a plus-28 rating through 76 outings overall. He's regained a share of the league lead in points alongside Nikita Kucherov, though the Lightning winger has reached that mark in six fewer appearances.