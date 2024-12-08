MacKinnon notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Red Wings.

MacKinnon recorded a point on the power play for the first time since Nov. 9, when he recorded a power-play assist in a 6-4 win over the Hurricanes. However, the star playmaker remains absolutely deadly on even strength. He's up to 41 points (nine goals, 32 helpers) in 28 appearances this season, and his 32 assists represent a league-high mark.