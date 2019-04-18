Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Delivers assist

MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and seven shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 4.

MacKinnon has gathered five points in his last three games, also pumping 19 shots on goal in that span. He's been a major factor for the Avalanche, who lead the series 3-1.

