Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Delivers assist
MacKinnon posted a power-play assist and seven shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win against the Flames in Game 4.
MacKinnon has gathered five points in his last three games, also pumping 19 shots on goal in that span. He's been a major factor for the Avalanche, who lead the series 3-1.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Snipes two on man advantage•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores in overtime•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: One of each in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes helper on power play•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Can't solve Bishop•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...