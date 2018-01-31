Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Departs game nursing shoulder

MacKinnon (upper body) left Tuesday's game against the Canucks and won't return, Ben Kuzma of The Vancouver Province reports.

If this is a serious injury for the Hart Trophy candidate, it could be devastating for the Avalanche, who would be in the playoffs if it started Tuesday. MacKinnon has torn it up with 24 goals and 60 points -- 18 on the power play -- through 48 games this season, leading the team by a wide margin. More details should be available after this game or after Wednesday's practice at the latest.