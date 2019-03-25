Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes helper on power play
MacKinnon supplied a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.
MacKinnon's assist came on the 5-on-3 late in the second period, after a passing sequence with Tyson Barrie ended in the latter's shot pinging off of Alexander Kerfoot's knee and into the net. MacKinnon has 92 points (37 goals, 55 helpers) in 76 games this season, and may match the 97 points he posted last season. He also set an Avalanche franchise record for shots in a single season with 340, besting Joe Sakic's mark of 339 in 1995-96.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Can't solve Bishop•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Another multi-point effort•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Powerful performance carries Avs•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies overtime game-winner•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Opens scoring Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Leads Avs with three-point game•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...