Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes helper on power play

MacKinnon supplied a power-play assist in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

MacKinnon's assist came on the 5-on-3 late in the second period, after a passing sequence with Tyson Barrie ended in the latter's shot pinging off of Alexander Kerfoot's knee and into the net. MacKinnon has 92 points (37 goals, 55 helpers) in 76 games this season, and may match the 97 points he posted last season. He also set an Avalanche franchise record for shots in a single season with 340, besting Joe Sakic's mark of 339 in 1995-96.