Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes out trio of assists
MacKinnon dished out three assists in Wednesday's win over the Stars.
That's back-to-back multi-point games for MacKinnon, who is looking rejuvenated this season. The 22-year-old has notched seven goals and 25 points through 20 contests and is looking like a lethal threat whenever he steps on the ice. The top-line center has been very consistent and has picked up a good chunk of his points with the man advantage, making him a very reliable fantasy forward. MacKinnon is finally reaching his potential and fantasy goers need to take full advantage.
