Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes out two helpers

MacKinnon had two assists and three shots on goal in Colorado's 4-2 win over the Wild on Saturday.

The 24-year-old now has three assists through the first two games on the heels of a career-high 99-point season in 2018-19. MacKinnon is centering Colorado's top line with Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog and that trio accounted for five points in Saturday's division win.