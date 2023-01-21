MacKinnon notched two power-play assists and 10 shots on goal in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

MacKinnon is on a seven-game point streak, and six of those have been multi-point efforts. He's posted multiple assists in five straight contests -- it's safe to say he's fully back after missing a large chunk of December with an upper-body injury. The superstar center has 13 goals, 38 helpers, 179 shots on net, a plus-17 rating and 19 power-play points through 33 outings this season.