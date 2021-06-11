MacKinnon notched two assists, two shots on goal and a pair of hits in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 6.

MacKinnon helped out on goals by Devon Toews and Mikko Rantanen, but it wasn't enough to force a Game 7 in the second round. The 25-year-old MacKinnon had 15 points, 38 shots on net and a plus-6 rating in 10 playoff contests. He was held off the scoresheet for three straight games prior to Thursday, which likely helped the Golden Knights overcome the Avalanche's 2-0 series lead. In 2021-22 fantasy drafts, MacKinnon should be a top-3 pick.