MacKinnon recorded three assists and three shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kraken.

MacKinnon helped out on goals by Mikko Rantanen, Jonathan Drouin and Valeri Nichushkin in the contest. One of the three helpers came on the power play. MacKinnon is heating up with two goals and seven helpers over his last four games, putting him at 18 points (five on the power play), 68 shots, 13 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 14 outings overall.