MacKinnon produced two assists, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon helped out on goals by Mikko Rantanen (on the power play) and Bowen Byram. While he's now gone three games without a goal, MacKinnon earned his third multi-point effort of the season Wednesday. The superstar center is up to four goals, five helpers, 49 shots on net, 10 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-1 rating over nine appearances.