Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes two assists
MacKinnon posted two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.
His first-period helper set up Mikko Rantanen's highlight-reel goal, and he also assisted Gabriel Landeksog for the empty-net tally in the third. MacKinnon added four shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating Tuesday. With 78 points (32 tallies, 46 helpers) in 55 games, the world-class center is on pace for his first 100-point campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Pockets power-play tally•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Among NHL's best•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tallies twice to reach 30 goals•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two-point effort in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Sets up both goals in OT loss•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Lights lamp with man advantage•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.