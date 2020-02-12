Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dishes two assists

MacKinnon posted two assists in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Senators.

His first-period helper set up Mikko Rantanen's highlight-reel goal, and he also assisted Gabriel Landeksog for the empty-net tally in the third. MacKinnon added four shots, three hits, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating Tuesday. With 78 points (32 tallies, 46 helpers) in 55 games, the world-class center is on pace for his first 100-point campaign.