MacKinnon notched two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

MacKinnon's second helper came on the power play. He's up to 70 assists on the season, eight ahead of second-place Nikita Kucherov. MacKinnon also kept his one-point edge over Leon Draisaitl for the league lead in points through Tuesday's action. MacKinnon has 93 points, 249 shots on net and a plus-20 rating through 62 appearances in another spectacular campaign for the pride of Nova Scotia.