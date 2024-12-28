MacKinnon registered three assists, four shots on goal, five PIM and a plus-3 rating in Friday's 4-1 win over Utah.

MacKinnon helped out on the Avalanche's first three goals, two by Artturi Lehkonen and one from Mikko Rantanen. This was MacKinnon's seventh multi-point effort -- and his fourth such game in a row -- in December, a month in which he has seven goals and 17 helpers over 12 outings. Overall, the superstar is the first to reach the 60-point mark this season and showing no signs of slowing down. He's at 14 goals, 46 helpers, 142 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 37 appearances.