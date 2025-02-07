MacKinnon notched three assists, two shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

MacKinnon set up all three of the Avalanche's second-period tallies, scored by Cale Makar, Artturi Lehkonen and Martin Necas (on the power play). This was just the second multi-point effort in the last 10 games for MacKinnon, but he has gotten on the scoresheet in eight of those outings. The superstar center reclaimed the NHL lead in points with 83 (20 goals, 63 helpers), and he's added 220 shots on net, 29 PIM, 29 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating over 56 appearances.