MacKinnon registered three assists, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

MacKinnon had assists on both of Andre Burakovsky's goals and an empty-netter from Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. The three-apple game extended MacKinnon's point streak to 12 contests. In that span, he's racked up seven tallies and 14 assists. For the year, the superstar center has 56 points, 169 shots, a plus-28 rating and 28 PIM in 40 outings.