Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dominant offensive effort

MacKinnon registered two goals and two assists with a team-leading six shots in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Jets. He also logged a plus-3 rating.

MacKinnon figured in on every Colorado goal, scoring twice in the third period and picking up assists on goals by Cale Makar and Joonas Donskoi (PP). It's the second three-point game in the last three contests for MacKinnon, who's up to 11 goals and 26 points in 18 games this season. It appears to be another 40-goal, 90-point season in the making for the 24-year-old superstar.