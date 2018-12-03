Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dream season continues

MacKinnon registered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Sunday's 2-0 road win over the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old center is on pace for 58 goals, 73 assists and a plus-39 rating over a full season. MacKinnon's numbers are absurd, and it's to a point where you must start at least one player from Colorado's top line -- Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog being the others -- in order to cash on most of the smaller slates.