Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Dream season continues
MacKinnon registered a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Sunday's 2-0 road win over the Red Wings.
The 23-year-old center is on pace for 58 goals, 73 assists and a plus-39 rating over a full season. MacKinnon's numbers are absurd, and it's to a point where you must start at least one player from Colorado's top line -- Mikko Rantanen and Gabriel Landeskog being the others -- in order to cash on most of the smaller slates.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Multiple points for sixth straight•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores twice in win•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Fourth straight multi-point game•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Scores two power-play points•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Continues excellent run•
-
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Adds to point total•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...