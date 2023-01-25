MacKinnon notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

His helper on Artturi Lehkonen's opening tally in the first period was MacKinnon's 700th NHL point in the regular season. He achieved the milestone in just 673 appearances, further cementing himself as one of his generation's biggest stars. The superstar center is up to 13 goals, 39 helpers, 187 shots on net and a plus-17 rating through 35 appearances this season, including 18 points through 11 games in January.